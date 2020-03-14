Pamela Anderson Gets Sultry In A Silky Bathrobe

Pamela Anderson wowed her followers with one of her latest Instagram uploads, posing in a sexy white bathrobe while leaning out of a window.

The iconic blond bombshell looked solemnly out of the window as she placed her elbows, arms crossed, on the windowsill. A fresh breeze blew through her hair, making her bangs windswept and her part get even deeper. Her curls tumbled down one shoulder.

The Playboy model wore the robe wrapped tightly around herself. A thin belt cinched around her waist. Though the majority of the garment was made out of the same fabric, a lacy piece under the sleeve peeked out. The sleeves were wide and came to Pamela’s elbows, hanging loosely off of her frame.

With Pamela’s hallmark platinum locks and the black-and-white nature of the photograph, she seemed to be channeling Marilyn Monroe — or a glimpse of old Hollywood glamour.

Though it was impossible to tell the makeup color palette from the monochromatic image, it was clear that Pamela’s face was done up.

She wore a dark smoky eye, complete with thick, feathery lashes and heavy kohl liner rimmed around her eyes. The dark eye makeup made her light eyes stand out even more. She wore bronzer on her cheeks, which made her cheekbones pop. She finished the look with a bold lip color.

She kept the ensemble simple, as if she had just gotten out of bed, and wore no jewelry — just the robe. Her nails were lacquered with a light-colored polish.

As of press time, the seductive photo racked up more than 13,000 likes and 170 comments and counting. Her beloved fans flocked to the comments section of the image to tell their idol how much they adored her beauty. Some chose to leave her messages filled with heart and flame emoji; others opted to spell out their love for the model.

As per usual, Pamela captioned the picture with a meaningful quote, this one about listening to one’s heart.

“OMG!!! Goddess!” one follower exclaimed.

“What a woman,” commented a user.

Other fans saw the resemblance to Marilyn Monroe.

“Oooooo!! So Marilyn,” one wrote, alongside hand-clapping emoji.

“Marilyn look! Pamela always looks good!” another declared.

As Pamela Anderson fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model-actress frequently shares sexy black-and-white photos of herself on her Instagram grid. Prior to this one, she shared an intimate shot of herself baring her toned midriff in sultry black lingerie. That photo racked up close to 35,000 likes.