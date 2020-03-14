Kiki Passo Shows Off Killer Body In Floral-Printed Bikini On Instagram

Social media sensation Kiki Passo treated her 1 million Instagram followers to a brand new set of photos today. The Brazilian-born model slipped into a scanty bikini set that perfectly showcased her amazing physique as she posed outdoors.

The 22-year-old hottie was photographed somewhere in Miami. In the first photo, Kiki angled her body slightly to the side with her right arm folded across her midriff. Her hair was tossed to one side as she faced the camera with a sultry look on her face. In the second snap, the model brought her right hand to her chin. She looked into the camera, smiling. The last pic showed Kiki posing sideways, her tanned skin drenched in sunshine.

The Miami-based stunner rocked a burgundy two-piece bathing suit from an unknown brand. The floral-printed bikini top featured padded cups that appeared to cut too small for her perky chest as she spilled out from the sides. It had a plunging neckline that showed an ample amount of cleavage.

She sported a pair of bottoms in the same color. The swimwear boasted tiny straps that tied on her slim waist, highlighting her taut stomach and flat abs. The dark color complemented her bronzed skin.

Kiki kept her platinum blond hair down and seemingly unstyled. She wore her signature glamorous makeup look. The application included filled-in eyebrows that framed her face, a thick coat of mascara, and warm-toned eyeshadow. She applied pink blush on her cheeks, some highlighter, and light pink color on her lips.

The model sported several accesories such as two Cartier Love bangles in yellow gold and white gold, as well as a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace. In the caption, she asked her followers which of the three photos they like best.

Kiki’s latest snapshot has racked up over 31,600 likes and more than 500 comments within only two hours of being live on the social media site. Most of her fans couldn’t get enough of the upload and flocked to the comments section to compliment her. Some others commented simply with various emoji.

“I’ll take all of them any day. You are so beautiful and your body looks smashing,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“There’s no point to choose. All three are absolutely beautiful! Love that bikini,” an admirer echoed.

“Three! Because of shadows on you lower ab. You look great by the way,” a third social media fan wrote, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Number 2, for the start of that smile,” a fourth fan added.