Missouri Teacher Stamps Students Hands To Encourage Hand Washing In Wake Of The Coronavirus

Missouri Teacher Shauna Woods stamps her students hands at the beginning of the day and if the stamp has been washed away at the end of the day they get a prize.

Missouri Teacher Shauna Woods, who teaches for Hallsville Schools, came up with a genius way to encourage her third grade students to wash their hands during the coronavirus outbreak, according to The New York Post.

In the morning, she stamps each of the students hands with a black ink stamp that reads ‘Mrs. Woods.’ At the end of the day if the stamp is washed away or gone, then she gives the children a prize. By doing this, she hopes to keep the students accountable and healthy during this scary time where germs can be easily spread. Woods even joins in on the fun in support of her students by stamping her own hand. She has been praised for her creative thinking that will work to help keep her kids safe.

“Providing a visual reminder and incentive has boosted their hygiene regiment. I even joined in on the fun and put a stamp on my hand to be their positive role model. It’s a fact of life that many kids are in close corners, interacting with one another all day. They share many things, including germs,” she said her decision to start the stamp technique.

In hopes of helping other teachers and parents across the nation to encourage their own students to keep their hands washed thoroughly, Woods shared photos of her student’s stamped hands in a Facebook post that later went viral.

“We are doing our best in room 550 to keep the germs away. Students got stamps on their hands this morning. If it’s gone by the end of the day from washing their hands, they get a prize. We are trying,” she wrote in the caption.

The post accumulated more than 88,000 shares, some teachers saying they planned to initiate a similar technique in their own classrooms.

Proper hygiene and sanitation is more important than ever now that coronavirus cases continue to increase in the United States. On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, assuring the nation that he was prepared to take any measures necessary to prevent this deadly virus from spreading any further.

On Saturday, President Trump gave an update on the situation, again saying things are under control. He encouraged people to stop shaking hands and to limit physical contact so as to prevent germs being spread, as The Inquisitr reported. He said that he personally had even undergone a test for the virus but did not yet have the results for the test.