MTV Reality TV Star Georgia Harrison Bares Backside In Black Thong Bikini: ‘Don’t Be Scared’

MTV reality TV star Georgia Harrison gave her Instagram followers a little break from the presence of a worldwide pandemic with her latest share on the popular social media platform.

In the picture, Georgia appeared to be climbing out of a pool. She held onto two handrails on either side of her, and she looked back over her shoulder at the camera with her mouth slightly open. The model wore a black bikini with high waisted, highcut, thong-style bottoms that showed off her curvaceous backside and highlighted her nipped-in waist. The top featured two straps that went over her shoulders and connected to the bottom band, which spanned across her toned back.

Georgia wore her golden highlighted hair straight and pulled mostly to one side with just a bit falling down her back. Her face appeared to glow in the lowly lighted room, and she achieved that look through highlighter, contour, and blush. Black eyeliner and mascara made her eyes pop, and she had two jewels glued under the corner of one eye—hot pink lipstick filled in the model’s generous lips. The former contestant on MTV’s The Challenge accessorized her bikini with dangling sparkly earrings, several gold necklaces, a watch, and some bracelets.

Fans showed Georgia some love with more than 17,100 hitting the “like” button within the first hour after she shared the smoking hot image of herself. Plus, nearly 400 also dropped a positive comment in the replies section praising the reality TV star’s curvy backside and fit body as well as her bikini selection. The model also managed to make several replies to her fans, and many of those were in the form of red heart emoji.

“Awww, thanks for the cake, but my birthday was four months ago, babe,” teased one fan.

“Aww, you are super cute and beautiful, Georgia!!! I love that bikini on you so much. It really makes your booty adorably cute!! Hope you are doing good, love you, Georgia,” a second follower gushed.

“The next virus (joking) going to be you giving people heart attacks in posting stuff like this. Good lord. I’m calling the doctor,” joked a third Instagram user.

“I’d share my last toilet paper roll with you, Georgia Harrison,” a fourth jokester kidded, referring to the stores in many areas running out of toilet paper as people stocked up for the recommended social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Georgia treated her Instagram followers with a sneak peek of Celebrity Ex on the Beach from the UK.