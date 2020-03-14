Hannah Brown Speaks Out About The Postponement Of The ‘DWTS’ Tour In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

The 'Dancing with the Stars' tour has been postponed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Like many other events and public gatherings, The Dancing with the Stars tour has been postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hannah Brown spoke out about the change of plants in her recent Instagram post. The suspension began March 13.

Brown was expected to join her former dance partner Alan Bersten as well as a number of other stars from Season 28 for the tour that was set to go through April. The postponement comes after both the government and the Center of Disease Control and Prevention has called for social distancing the cancellation of non-essential large public gatherings in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

While Brown was disappointed that she wouldn’t be hitting the road as she’d anticipated, she was understanding of the precautionary measure.

“I was so excited to go back on tour to dance with this guy, but I totally understand the need to postpone in order to keep everyone safe. Thank you to all who planned to come out to join the dance party—fingers crossed we’ll see you soon! *here’s clips of rehearsals of some of my favorite dances in the meantime,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Brown included a photo of herself and Bersten posing in celebration after taking home the win last season. The each had a hand on the striking gold and silver trophy they acquired for their win. In the photo, Brown wore a white crop top and matching skirt with her hair down in waves. She accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings. Bersten matched with the trophy, sporting a sparkling silver, sequinned jacket. They were both all smiles.

She also included a series of old video clips of the pair dancing together, preparing themselves for their televised performances.

“I miss this 🙁 I was so looking forward to dancing with you again,” Bersten commented upon Brown’s post.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bersten and Brown were expected to be joined by fellow performers, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, and Jenna Johnson.

The official announcement of the tour being postponed was made on Friday on the Dancing with the Stars Instagram page. The post explained that those who already purchased tickets for the tour will still be able to use them when the tour gets rescheduled. Nevertheless, it remains unclear when that will be or how long it will take for the threat of the coronavirus to pass.