Sommer Ray Rocks A Two-Piece Playsuit From Her Collection As She Poses By The Sea

On Saturday, Sommer Ray became her own model as she showed off a series of ensembles from her most recent self-titled clothing line.

The 23-year-old influencer rocked a two-piece garment from her latest Sommer Ray’s Shop collection. The beachy outfit, which included an elongated bra top and hot pants, featured a summery vibe. Purple, blue, pink, and turquoise colors dominated the white-based fabric that appeared to look as if it permanently belonged in the water-and-sand scene in which Sommer posed for two pictures in a pack of 10 images.

In the first image, the star allowed her long hair to fly freely as the wind picked up steam while she stared into a camera. Picture number two featured a more pensive shot, with Sommer peering down as waves came crashing toward the shore.

The following two photos had been snapped in a greener spot than the first two images. As a lot of blurry trees took up the background, Sommer played with her hair that had been bound together on the top of her head. For the photos, she wore an all-black ensemble that included a short racer-back top and super short hot pants featuring sheer side panels made of mesh.

In the photo after that, Sommer rocked another black outfit. Because the image had been cropped in the middle of the bottoms, only the bra-like top was seen as Sommer stood with her back to the camera and her face in profile.

Three more images caught Sommer as she wore a two-piece playsuit endowed with a tropical print. The racer-style back featured a sheer black mesh panel while the bottoms allowed her cheeky booty to be captured by the lens.

The last image of the 10 was taken as a barefoot Sommer once again played with her luxurious hair while she lifted one leg to elongate her look. For this final photo, she wore a candy-colored, two-piece ensemble featuring a fresh take on a tye-died print.

Sommer’s Saturday Instagram update caught the attention of many of her 24.4 million followers. The post earned nearly 350,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments within an hour of going live on the platform.

“Those black shorts thooooo,” stated one fan, who added a heart-eye face emoji.

“My girl!!!!” exclaimed a second fan before dropping a string of red heart emoji.

While Sommer seemed to be serious about her mission for her most recent Instagram post, an earlier update showed the sometimes sassy social media influencer being entertained by a newly acquainted “friend.”

According to The Inquisitr, her buddy turned out to be a teeny snail who decided to sit on Sommer’s forehead. The coil tailed critter’s appearance who had plunked down just below the star’s signature brows — and which may have been functioning as her third eye — seemed just as enamored with Sommer as Sommer was with the snail.