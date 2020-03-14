Katrin Freud Rocks A Skimpy Bikini, Flashes Underboob In New Instagram Snap

Ukrainian model Katrin Freud, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, recently took to her Instagram account and treated her one million fans to a hot, skin-baring snapshot.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Saturday morning, the stunner could be seen rocking a skimpy pink bikini that allowed her to show off plenty of skin. While her tiny bikini top enabled her to flash a glimpse of her enviable cleavage as well as ample underboob, she also put her well-toned, inked thighs on full display.

Staying true to form, Katrin opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that perfectly matched her tanned skin tone. She wore a mocha shade of lipstick, dusted her cheeks with a bronze blusher, and rocked shimmery nude eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. The blond bombshell finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

The hottie wore her blond tresses in soft waves and allowed them to fall freely over her face and shoulders. In terms of accessories, Katrin kept it glamorous by opting for gold hoop earrings, an assortment of rings, and a dainty chain necklace. She also adorned her belly button with a navel barbell to pull off a very sexy look.

For the snap, she stood next to a wall, struck a side pose, stuck her booty out, and looked away from the camera. The hottie lightly touched her hair with one hand while using the other hand to tug at her bikini bottoms. Finally, she left her mouth agape to exude sexy vibes.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In the caption, she tagged her photographer, Anastasia Liiman, and wrote that it was a candid pose because she wasn’t ready when the pic was clicked.

Within a day of having been posted, the pic garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 260 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie for her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are such a babe. Amazing snap,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Your bikini is so hot. Wonderful shot,” another user wrote.

“Girl, you are the HOTTEST!!” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan praised the model for being naturally photogenic.

“Omg [heart-eyed emoji]. You were born ready [to pose for hot pics]! So stunning!!”

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Eri Anton, Olga Seteykina, and Andreane Chamberland.