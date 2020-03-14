Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Halts Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The movie announced a two-week hiatus as a result of the virus.

Even Batman can’t beat back a highly contagious virus. Warner Bros. has announced that production on The Batman, the latest movie featuring the caped crusader, has halted for two weeks over fears about the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of The Batman will be on a two-week hiatus starting today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Warner Bros. said in a statement.

The Batman is set to star Robert Pattinson, who takes over the role from Ben Affleck. The movie also stars Zoe Kravitz as Cat Woman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Matt Reeves, who is coming off of directing War for the Planet of the Apes, is set to direct the new film, which is slated for release on June 25, 2021. The studio made no mention of whether the halt in production would impact the movie’s release date.

The shutdown on The Batman is just the latest example of a studio halting production in response to the coronavirus. Disney recently announced that they would stop filming on all of their upcoming live-action films, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Little Mermaid, Shrunk, Home Alone, The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley, and Peter Pan & Wendy.

Netflix also announced that it has halted production on all of its original live-action TV shows and movies, according to Entertainment Weekly. The streaming service confirmed that it had halted production “due to government restrictions and health/safety precautions.” Among the shows expected to be impacted by this production stoppage is the fourth season of Stranger Things, which was filming prior to the shutdown.

In addition to announcing a production break on The Batman, Warner Bros. also announced that it would stop production on more than 70 TV shows that are currently filming episodes for the tail end of this broadcast season, or preparing pilots for next year.

On top of production stoppages, movie studios have also delayed the release of a slew of films that were expected in the spring or summer of this year. Fast and Furious 9 has been delayed almost a full year, to April of 2021, and No Time to Die, the latest entry in the James Bond franchise, has been pushed to November. Those delays come on top of changed dates for Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, and The New Mutants, according to Entertainment Weekly.