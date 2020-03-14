Sarah Jessica Parker Posts Poignant Tribute To Broadway As ‘Plaza Suite’ With Matthew Broderick Is Shut Down

The actress and her husband are set to star in a Broadway revival of the famous Neil Simon play.

Sarah Jessica Parker has posted a hopeful message as she reflects on the postponement of Plaza Suite, the Broadway revival she was set to star in with her husband, Matthew Broderick.

Amid the temporary shuttering of all Broadway shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress shared photos of the empty Plaza Suite stage with drop cloths covering the furnishings and props and a shot of the lonely marquee bearing photos of her and Broderick and the March 13 preview date that was canceled.

In the caption to the post, Parker wrote that the Great White Way will not stay quiet “for long.” The former HBO star added that she looks forward to the return of the busyness of the city and for the day that the Hudson Theatre—the venue in which her Broadway revival will play – will be reopened.

Parker also wished good health to all as she deals with the personal effects of the health crisis just two days after her sister-in-law Janet Broderick tested postive for the illness.

“Amen,” wrote Parker’s good friend Andy Cohen.

“Well said,” added her former SATC co-star Willie Garson

“We love you! Be well and see you soon!” came a message from the official Plaza Suite Instagram page.

Other fans noted that they knew Parker would know what to say during this unprecedented situation.

“I KNEW you would be the one to say something so calming and caring to tamp down my worries. Thank you,” added another fan.

Parker and Broderick were set to bring their revival of the Neil Simon comedy to Broadway for 17 weeks starting April 18 after a successful run at Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston last month. The celebrity couple will play three different couples in Plaza Suite as they mark their first stage show together since 1995’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, according to Playbill. Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson, and Eric Wiegand are also in the cast of the upcoming stage show.

Fans of Parker and Broderick had been looking forward to seeing the famous couple work together on Broadway, and hopefully it will happen soon. While Parker recently told Vogue the two had been perfectly content watching each others’ careers from the sidelines, the stage pairing was spawned when the production’s director, their longtime friend John Benjamin Hickey, asked them to do a one-night-only reading of the show at New York’s Symphony Space. The rest is history — or will be soon.