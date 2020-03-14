‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Mariah Is Devastated

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview reveals that Mariah’s tearful apology to Tessa may not be enough to save their more than year-long relationship.

Ever since Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) tried to surprise Mariah (Camryn Grimes) with a visit and instead found the aftermath of Mariah and Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton) sleeping together, the redhead has desperately tried to reach out to her girlfriend. Mariah wants nothing more than to make things right between her and Tessa. She believes that with some time, Tessa will forgive her, and they can move forward. After all, Mariah forgave Tessa multiple times so far in their relationship for lying and failing to disclose the truth. However, Tessa never cheated on Mariah, which just might be too far over the line for the singer, who is currently on tour with Tanner Watts (Chase Coleman).

Tanner helps Mariah finally catch Tessa in person aboard his private jet. A tearful Mariah explains that everything in her life went crazy. She tells Tessa that Devon (Bryton James) shut down Power Communication, leaving her without a job suddenly. Then, Mariah drops the bombshell that Sharon (Sharon Case) has breast cancer, which shocks Tessa. Mariah also tells her former girlfriend that she felt convinced that Tessa and Tanner had reconnected and resumed their previous romance. Plus, she noted that it felt like the life they’d built together in Genoa City wasn’t enough for Tessa, and it was all just too much for her. In a moment of weakness, Mariah drowned her sorrows in Lindsay, and it’s something she profoundly regrets doing.

Mariah begs Tessa for another chance. However, Tessa lets her former girlfriend know that it was all over the moment that she cheated with Lindsay. Tessa simply cannot believe that Mariah, whom she thought would be her forever love, was the one to cause her such incredible heartbreak. Tessa is unmoved by Mariah’s apology or tears, and she is not willing to give her a second chance.

However, Mariah talks to Sharon about the whole thing. Although Sharon is dealing with breast cancer treatments, she is also still living her life. Sharon has been counseling several people throughout Genoa City, so who better to advise than her own daughter, Mariah. Mariah pours her heart out to her mother, and she notes that she must accept that it’s over. However, Sharon has some sage advice for Mariah, and ultimately, Mariah makes another attempt to make things right with Tessa. She shows up backstage at a concert, and Mariah may be able to convince Tessa for one more try.