Lydia Farley Looks Smoking Hot In A Red Bikini In Throwback Instagram Snapshot

American model and actress Lydia Farley, who rose to fame after appearing in several movies and gracing the cover of Maxim magazine, recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her followers with a hot pic.

In the pic, which was a throwback one, the hottie could be seen rocking a skimpy red bikini that allowed her to show off her amazing physique, particularly her sculpted abs and her long, sexy legs.

Staying true to her style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and nude lipstick. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back. For the snap, Lydia posed while leaning against a palm tree, while the picturesque view of the ocean could also be seen in the snap. She stood straight, gazed into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile that melted many hearts. According to the geotag, the picture was captured while the model was vacationing in Barcelona, Spain, a few months ago.

Since Spain has just announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Lydia wrote a heartfelt message and told everyone to stay positive. The model mentioned that even if someone has self-quarantined themselves, they should do some indoor activities which they could not do before. For instance, read a book, go for a home spa or beauty treatment, cook healthy, homemade meals, or dance, etcetera. In the end, she told everyone to stay safe.

Within 30 minutes of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 7,400 likes and above 230 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the stunner for her gym-honed figure and beautiful looks but they also appreciated her message.

“My doll, hope you are staying safe too,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! You are looking sexy and beautiful,” another user chimed in.

“This is a super cool photo. You look gorgeous and the message is also very good,” a third follower wrote.

“Omg Lydia, you are beyond beautiful. Lovely figure,” a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s amazing physique.

Other fans used words and phrases like “angel,” “stunner” and “just perfect” to express their admiration for the hot model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. These include Claudia Moras Báez and Stacey Gurnevich.