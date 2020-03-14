‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Talks Reuniting With Caroline Manzo For Super Bowl Ad Amid Years-Long Feud

Teresa Giudice is opening up about filming the commercial with her on-screen nemesis.

Teresa Giudice discusse her recent reunion with Caroline Manzo during the second installment of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 reunion days ago.

According to a report shared by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on March 11, Giudice was asked how she felt when she was initially offered to star in a Sabra Hummus commercial during the Super Bowl with her on-screen nemesis and immediately admitted to initially writing off the idea.

“I was like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me?'” she recalled.

Then, after considering the idea further, Giudice realized that starring in a Super Bowl commercial would be a great opportunity for her. She also admitted to the reunion host, Andy Cohen, that she “of course” did it for the money.

Giudice went on to reveal that Manzo reached out to Giudice’s attorney before the two of them reunited on set in Los Angeles to film their ad.

“She reached out to my lawyer, Jim. And Jim’s like, ‘Let’s do a phone call with her.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t really want to f**king talk to her, Jim.’ I’m like, are you kidding me? So we got on the phone three-way and we started talking — and then we get into it,” Giudice shared.

As their conversation continued, Giudice revealed that Manzo suggested that the two of them sit down and talk prior to filming the Sabra Hummus commercial as Giudice shot down the idea and told her they would be doing nothing of the sort.

While Giudice and Manzo never chatted about their past issues with one another, either during the filming or after, Giudice revealed that the two of them did address the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey before agreeing that they should not start rehashing the drama they’ve experienced with each other.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Giudice slammed Manzo during her Watch What Happens Live special with Andy Cohen, Joe and Teresa: Unlocked, last October by suggesting she was the “rat” who turned her and Joe into the feds. As fans will recall, Giudice made the statement after Cohen reminded her that Manzo once predicted that Joe would go to jail, and that Giudice would ultimately divorce him.

“How could she predict that? Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat? Maybe [she called the feds]!” Giudice said, according to a report shared by People magazine.