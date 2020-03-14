Valeria Orsini Rocks Barely-There String Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Columbian-Italian-Puerto Rican model Valeria Orsini tantalized her 4.2 million Instagram followers with two new snapshots added to her feed Saturday, March 14. The 30-year-old bombshell was seen flaunting her curvaceous physique in a tiny green bikini as she explored the caves in Malibu.

In the first snap, Valeria posed with her backside facing the camera as she leaned on the cave’s rocky walls with her two hands, her right leg raised. She looked over her shoulder and faced the photographer with a sultry look on her face. In the second photo, the model was facing the cave entrance as she looked to her left, seemingly looking at something.

From the poses, the front side of her two-piece bathing suit was not entirely seen, though her bikini top seemingly featured a classic triangle cut with tiny spaghetti straps that provided support over her neck while two other straps wrapped around her back. Valeria teamed the skimpy top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that had tiny straps that were tied on the sides of her curvy hips. The swimwear exposed an ample amount of skin, particularly on her perky behind.

The Miami-based model sported a no-jewelry look and wore her highlighted hair down in a center part and styled in loose mermaid curls. She wore a glamorous makeup application that included well-defined brows, smoky eyeshadow, thick mascara, and eyeliner. She applied bronzer and a hint of peach blush, as well as a glowing highlighter, and pink lip gloss.

Valeria tagged Los Angeles-based professional photographer Arfa and hairstylist Danny Newsham in the post and photo. In the caption, she mentioned something about the “caves” and the day of the photoshoot being warm enough.

The latest post received a lot of love from her followers, getting more than 11,000 likes and upwards of 300 comments in just an hour of being live on the social media platform. Fellow models and fans flocked to the comments section and showered her with compliments on her stunning photos and her amazing body, while some others raved about her beauty.

“Who’s thinking about anything scary with that view,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“OMG! I’m so obsessed with this bathing suit!! You look so perfect!!” another admirer gushed.

“Wow! What a beautiful cave and so the shots are amazing. You’re so unbelievably gorgeous. Stay blessed and safe. You are a blessing,” a third social media user stated.

“Have mercy, Val. Your bikini shoots are always the best thing in life,” a fourth Instagram follower wrote.