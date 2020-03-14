‘General Hospital’ Monday Spoilers: Sonny Makes Brando An Enticing Offer

General Hospital fans haven’t seen Brando Corbin very often lately, but he is about to reappear on Monday’s show. While he expected to be on his way out of town, Sonny Corinthos had other ideas. He wants Dev’s fake dad to stick around Port Charles a bit longer and he may have found a way to persuade him to do just that. He will be making Brando an offer that he may not be able to refuse.

Sonny promised to take care of Brando as long as he remains in town, and according to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, he going to be keeping his word. In a new sneak peek clip that the ABC soap recently posted, Sonny is seen taking Brando to the car repair shop that Jason was once set up in. Brando looks a little shell-shocked about the place as he looks around inspecting it. Jason is also there to likely make sure there isn’t any trouble around that area while they are there. Sonny tells Brando that this is his new place of business, but he is quite apprehensive about it.

Brando tells the Port Charles mobster that he appreciates all that he is doing for Dev and for him mom, Gladys, but because he is an ex-con, he has no desire to run a business that could be a front for illegal doings. Sonny found that amusing. He then told Brando that he should hear what he has to say first.

Brando is ready to leave Port Charles behind. Is there anything Sonny can do to convince him otherwise?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/oHfJJQc1eL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 2, 2020

Of course, this is one of Sonny’s legitimate businesses and he wants Brando to run it. That way he will entice him to stay in Port Charles indefinitely, or at least until the danger is over.

General Hospital fans are still not sure about this new guy. Not much has been revealed about him and his past just yet, but that may be coming soon enough. Sonny wants to make sure that Brando is protected since he did save Carly from getting shot by Cyrus’ men a few weeks ago. He has also decided to go along with the scheme to be Dev’s father. Sonny is obviously grateful for that and wants to make sure he is well taken care of and to keep a close eye on him as well.

Will Brando go along with running this seemingly legitimate business for Sonny? This whole thing will be making him feel a bit uneasy, but once he realizes that Sonny isn’t asking him to be involved in the mob or anything illegal, he may realize that this is a good match for him.