Jojo Babie Flaunts Incredible Curves In Black Lace Lingerie

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Friday, March 13, American model Jojo Babie uploaded a tantalizing post on Instagram for her 9.5 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photo shows the 31-year-old sitting, perched on the edge of a bed with a white duvet. She arched her back and turned her body away from the photographer, giving fans a full view of her curvaceous side profile. Jojo tilted her head to gaze directly into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

The Instagram star flaunted her fabulous figure in a plunging black lace bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The lingerie accentuated her ample cleavage, pert derriere, and toned thighs, much to the delight of her audience. The model kept the sultry look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup which featured sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be asking her followers if they would be interested in self-quarantining with her during the coronavirus pandemic. She also encouraged fans to click the link in her Instagram bio that will direct them to her personal website.

Many of Jojo’s admirers flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Lord how I wish it was an option!!!” wrote one Instagram user, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Lol I’m on my way,” chimed in another commenter.

Quite a few fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Sensational…!! You look amazing beautiful…!!” gushed one fan.

“Most beautiful [woman] in the universe,” added a different devotee.

Jojo engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The provocative post seems to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 79,000 likes.

The model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a suggestive snap, in which she wore a white sports bra and a pair of high-cut underwear. That post has been liked over 84,000 times since it was shared.