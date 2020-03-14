Mathilde Tantot Flaunts Insane Body In Semi-Sheer Nude Shirt

Instagram sensation Mathilde Tantot stunned her 5 million eager Instagram followers with her latest post, a scandalous triple update taken at a museum. Mathilde didn’t specify what museum she was at, but she showcased her curves and two of the art pieces in her update.

In the first picture, Mathilde stood in front of two paintings and gazed off to the side. She wore a nude top with shirt sleeves and ruched detailing on the stomach. The top was a cropped length, and also had tie details at the chest and on the sleeves. However, the most scandalous element of the shirt was the fact that the fabric was semi-sheer and she wore it without a bra or any type of undergarment.

Mathilde paired the super sexy top with some simple high-waisted blue jeans. She had her hair pulled back in a messy bun with several strands escaping to frame her face. She tucked a small black purse under one arm and accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings.

The second snap in the series was captured while Mathilde was in motion, and she had one arm slightly blurred as she moved her position. She released her hair from the bun and it tumbled down her chest and back as she adjusted her pose.

In the third and final snap, Mathilde gave her eager Instagram followers the chance to check out the look from behind. Her long locks were pulled back with a clip again, and the high-waisted fit of her jeans accentuated her hourglass physique. Her jeans were a light wash and featured distressed details on the back pockets. She kept the bottoms secured with a clear belt that had two rows of grommets.

Mathilde’s eager followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 320,100 likes within just one hour. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the tantalizing look.

“Is there someone more perfect than you?” one fan questioned.

“Art and some paintings. Beauty queen,” another fan added, referring to Mathilde’s beauty itself as the art in the pictures.

“You look AMAZING happy Saturday babe,” one follower commented.

“You are an exquisite beauty,” another fan said, followed by a single rose emoji.

Mathilde loves to show off her smoking hot curves to thrill her Instagram followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a massive Instagram update in which she rocked a powder blue bra and matching thong bottoms.