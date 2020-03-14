‘Pump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Talks Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute’s Feud, James Kennedy’s Sobriety

Scheana Marie is taking a side, but only because she has to.

Scheana Marie opened up about all things Vanderpump Rules during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to chatting about the ongoing drama between Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, Scheana, who is one of the original cast members of the Bravo reality series, applauded both James Kennedy and Lala Kent for getting sober, and staying sober, during their time on the show.

“If I had to pick a side, I’m definitely on Kristen’s,” Scheana noted. “I talk to her almost every day and she’s one of my very closest friends.”

During Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Stassi and Katie distanced themselves from Kristen due to the back and forth relationship she had with Brian Carter and their belief that she wasn’t being honest about what was truly going on between the two of them.

Although Scheana said she loves both Stassi and Katie, she noted that they are not best friends and will likely never “get back to that” before confirming that they are currently in a good place with one another. Meanwhile, Kristen hasn’t been close to her former best friends, Stassi and Katie, since filming began on Vanderpump Rules‘ eighth season last summer.

As for her thoughts on Lala and James’ sobriety, Scheana said she is happy that they have been able to stay sober, especially during the time that they were filming the show. As Scheana explained, she’s experienced anxiety during production and has made a habit of using marijuana to cope with that emotion. So, to think of being completely sober is a major challenge for her.

While Lala celebrated one year of sobriety last September, James is just nine months sober but going strong as he continues to travel the country as a DJ and focuses on his years-long romance with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss. James is also creating new music, some of which includes Lala.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana first spoke out about James’ sobriety in September of last year during an interview with In Touch Weekly magazine. At the time, Scheana admitted to being completely surprised by James’ decision to stop drinking and confirmed that he is taking his sobriety very seriously this time around.

“I’ve just seen such a difference in him,” she said. “It’s just like the best parts of James are all the time now. He sees how well he’s doing without [alcohol] and it’s just a different outlook on life.”