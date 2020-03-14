Yuliett Torres Displays Pert Derriere In Skintight, Ruched Leggings On Instagram

Mexican model Yuliett Torres recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her 5.2 million fans and followers with a series of hot pictures.

In the latest picture, she could be seen rocking a set of purple, ruched tights and matching bra top that she teamed with a purple jacket made up of sheer fabric. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera and stuck her booty out to send temperatures soaring.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, nude lipstick, gray eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. She also had her manicured nails painted with a matching polish.

The Latina beauty wore her long and silky tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back.

For the snap, the stunner stood in a nondescript room, next to a door. She looked away from the camera and touched her hair to strike a pose.

Instead of writing a caption, she posted two heart emoji. Within 15 minutes of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the post garnered close to 9,000 comments and 150 comments in which fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments. While most of her fans praised the hottie for her amazing looks, others solely focused on her amazing figure.

“Omg, this booty is so delicious. I am speechless,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“WOW!!! The most perfect butt in the world,” another user chimed in.

“What a wonderful body! Your buttocks are spectacular. The more I see them, the more I want,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s beauty.

“You are very beautiful, Mamacita! I love you so much, my precious queen,” they wrote.

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “amazing,” “so pretty,” and “my doll,” to praise the hottie.

Yuliett posted another snap in the same outfit in which she struck a frontal pose. In this particular picture, she could be seen standing next to a white car. She lifted her chin, kept one of her hands on her head and the other hand under her chin, slightly puckered her lips, and looked away from the camera.

She wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, the hottie stated that she is happy but not perfect. The snap garnered an additional 100,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Yanet Garcia and Gianna.