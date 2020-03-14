‘Pump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Shares How Lisa Vanderpump Drives Her ‘Insane,’ Comments On ‘Boy Crazy’ Label

Lisa Vanderpump accused Scheana Marie of being jealous of Dayna Kathan during Season 8.

Scheana Marie doesn’t always appreciate her chats with Lisa Vanderpump.

While the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been known to give advice to her Vanderpump Rules co-stars on episodes of her Bravo spinoff, Scheana revealed to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week that she doesn’t like how Lisa sometimes assumes how she’s feeling.

“I love [Lisa] so much and I love her advice and all of those moments I get with her, but she has this way of telling me how I feel and what I want, and that drives me insane,” Scheana admitted. “She’s like, ‘I know you’re…’ and so then there’s this whole montage because I’m like, ‘Lisa, I’m not jealous of that!'”

During one of the early episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Lisa was seen telling Scheana at her home in Beverly Hills that she believed she was jealous of new cast member Dayna Kathan and her romance with fellow newbie Max Boyens. Right away, Scheana assured Lisa that she was not envious of her co-star and said that there was nothing Dayna had that she would be jealous of. Still, Lisa seemed to be convinced that Scheana was harboring ill feelings towards Dayna because Dayna was dating Max at the time she was added to the cast, and to the staff of SUR Restaurant.

Although Scheana didn’t get a chance to confront Lisa about her antics during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 last year, she hinted that the issue may be discussed “at the reunion” for the season, which is expected to be filmed in the coming months.

As for the moment in which Max labeled her “boy crazy” during a conversation with Brett Caprioni, Scheana said that, looking back, she was definitely a little boy crazy.

“[Max] was not wrong. And I took so much offense to it,” she admitted.

Now, months after the scene was filmed, Scheana is embracing the “boy crazy” label and has launched an entire line of “Boy Crazy” merchandise with the help of her boyfriend, Brock Davies.

“He’s like, ‘Look, you can be boy crazy because you’re with a man now,'” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana’s former flame, ex-Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes spoke to TooFab after the episode in which Scheana was labeled “boy crazy” aired and agreed with Max’s sentiments. He also said that while Brett accused her of being a bad kisser, that was not true.