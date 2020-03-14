Bella Thorne Flaunts Cleavage In A Neon Yellow Dress For A Throwback Post

Actress and singer Bella Thorne tantalized her 22.5 million Instagram followers with a recent post, a throwback in which she flaunted her former flaming red locks. The snaps she shared were selfies taken in a mirror, and her curvaceous physique was also on full display.

Bella wore a figure-hugging neon yellow dress that featured horizontal panels as well as two vertical columns going down her abdomen. The textured fabric of the dress also featured ribbed details on the cups, which stretched over her ample assets. Two thick straps stretched over her shoulders, and there were thinner straps criss-crossing her chest for a unique look that flaunted a scandalous amount of cleavage.

Bella added a few accessories to finish the look, including a bracelet on each wrist, several rings, and layered necklaces including a pearl necklace and a silver choker.

Bella’s hair was parted in the middle, and tumbled down around her face in soft waves. Though her latest pictures show her rocking colorful blue tresses, in the throwback snap she had flaming red hair, which she referenced in the caption of the post.

Bella’s beauty look in the picture was also seductive and bold. On her plump pout, she rocked a vibrant deep pink hue that drew attention to her lips. She layered on several metallic shades on her lids for a rocker chic vibe, and also had long lashes and bold brows that framed her eyes. Bella had a nose piercing to complete her edgy beauty look.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot throwback, and the post received over 128,200 likes within just 33 minutes. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post racked up 892 comments within the same brief time span.

“You rock every hair color,” one follower commented.

“I think i’m in love with you,” another fan added.

“Does she reply? You’re too iconic for us,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Your red head vibes are your signature look,” another follower remarked.

