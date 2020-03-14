Genesis Lopez Shows Off Curvy Figure In Tiny Fuchsia Two-Piece Bikini

Brunette bombshell Genesis Lopez captivated thousands of fans on social media on Saturday, March 14, after she posted a series of photos of herself in a tiny vibrant bikini. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 4.8 million followers, and it became an instant hit.

The 26-year-old Miami model took center stage in the slideshow, which consisted of two photos, as she sat on a pavement outdoors. She shared a sultry pout in both of the snaps as she rocked a full face of makeup, opting for a light smoky eye, some pink blush and a light pink lipstick. The beauty’s long brunette locks, which featured some blond highlights, were styled in natural waves as they cascaded down past her right shoulder. However, it was her killer figure that stole as the show as Genesis put her body on full display in a tiny fuchsia-colored two-piece bikini.

The bright swimwear top, which featured two straps that went over Genesis’ shoulders, struggled to cover her voluptuous assets as she spilled out of the bra, exposing plenty of cleavage and sideboob.

Genesis paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that were cut in a classic Brazilian style as it provided little coverage. Genesis had further raised the briefs’ sides up to her waist in a move that showcased much of her curvaceous figure and drew attention to her tiny and flat midriff. Furthermore, her pose — which consisted of her sitting on her shins — also helped to highlight her thighs and booty.

In the post’s caption, Genesis wished all of her fans a “safe weekend in” as the country dealt with nation-wide quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic. She further added that she would be tanning as the weather in Miami is “beautiful and sunny.”

The slideshow was met with instantaneous support from Genesis’ multitude of fans as it amassed more than 25,000 likes in the first half-hour of going live. Several hundred of her followers also took to the comments section to voice their thoughts and approval for the saucy snap.

“Wow, this color on you is amazing,” one user commented.

“Oh my god, I am in love,” a second admirer proclaimed.

“Hope you have a safe weekend as well. Keep enjoying yourself but be safe gorgeous,” a third fan added, replying to the model’s caption.

“You are literally the best post notification that I get,” a fourth fan asserted.

The stunner has served several bikini-clad looks on her Instagram this past week, sending her many fans into a frenzy. On March 13, Genesis posted a snapshot of herself in a minuscule two-piece teal bikini set that left barely anything to the imagination as it showcased much of her pert derriere, per The Inquisitr. The revealing snapshot received more than 118,000 likes.