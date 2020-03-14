Carmen Electra Scowls In Laced-Up Chaps In Throwback Photo

Carmen Electra shared a sultry throwback shot on Instagram on Saturday, March 14. In the vintage image, she appeared as a brunette on the cover of Femme Fatales magazine, looking risqué in a cobalt blue crop top and laced-up PVC chaps.

The Playboy model wore a low-cut blue top that accentuated her figure and flaunted her voluptuous cleavage. The shirt featured silver embellishments along the bust, and silver piping on the neckline. The nature of the crop top showcased her taut and toned midriff.

Carmen showed serious skin in the sexy ensemble, with the patent leather pants displaying everything from her hips to her thighs to her long, lean legs. The chaps were laced up on the sides, but sported no waistband, and were instead held together by the ties.

In addition to the outfit, she rocked black stiletto boots and fingerless gloves made up of the same shiny fabric.

The Baywatch star stared directly at the camera in the image, her green eyes flashing. She wore a scowl on her face and bared her pearly-white teeth. She held one hand like a claw.

Her voluminous chocolate brown hair was brushed away from her face and cascaded down her shoulders in a beachy, mussed-up fashion.

Carmen’s makeup was dramatic. Her brown brows arched sharply over her eyes. Her lashes were coated with black mascara. She wore winged eyeliner, which gave her a cat-eye look. Heavy eyeliner was swiped across her waterline. She wore a bold red lip on her plump pout.

As of this writing, the post has more than 6,350 likes and 178 comments and counting. Fans took to the comments section to praise the star and compliment her good looks. While many simply replied with strings of flame and heart-eye emoji, others added lengthier messages to their comments.

“Sweet Mary, carmenelectra still has it,” one follower said in awe.

“Always been a beauty, I like it I love it,” wrote another, adding a line of flame emoji.

“Even as a vampire you look [flame emoji] as hell,” complimented a third user. “I wouldn’t mind if you bite me…”

“Feminine power right there,” declared a fourth fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carmen Electra’s Instagram feed is chock-full of photos of the model wearing sexy getups.

One of her latest sultry shots featured the actress walking along the beach. She sported an olive green dress that was unbuttoned down to her navel. Under the frock, she wore a black bikini top.