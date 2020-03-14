Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Curves In Jeans And A Partially-Unbuttoned Cardigan

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot double Instagram update in which she rocked a casual ensemble that showcased her curves. Kara didn’t specify her exact location, but she appeared to be walking down a shop-lined street with trees studded along the sidewalk.

Kara opted to wear a pair of light-wash jeans with a loose fit and a low-rise waist. The jeans featured a unique asymmetrical button detail, which was seen as Kara posed with her hands in her pockets in the first snap in the series. She paired the denim with a simple ribbed cardigan in a tan shade that popped against her bronzed skin.

The cardigan itself had long sleeves and was a cropped length. Rather than layering it over a longer tank top or t-shirt, Kara apparently chose to wear the garment with nothing underneath. The cardigan was transformed into a much sexier look thanks to her skin on display, from the toned skin of her stomach to a hint of cleavage. She unbuttoned all but two buttons, adding her own style to the look.

Kara also layered on several accessories, including a few delicate necklaces and a pair of earrings. She wore some cat-eye sunglasses and carried a Dior bag on her arm.

Kara’s long locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and she posed with her lips slightly parted.

Kara also made sure to clarify in the caption of the post that the cardigan she wore was from the brand Boohoo, in case her fans wanted to snatch up a sweater of their own.

She followed the first snap with a shot in which her hands went up to her hair, pulling it back and away from her face. The move also caused her sweater to rise up, exposing even more of her toned stomach.

Kara’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning shots, and the post racked up over 5,100 likes within just 22 minutes, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. Many of Kara’s followers also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Woo hoo love your outfits,” one fan commented.

“So I imagine a lot of heads turn when you walk down the street,” another follower said.

“You’re gorgeous,” another fan added, followed by a heart emoji.

“I like those jeans,” one fan said, loving Kara’s style.

