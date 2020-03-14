Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Accept Queen’s Invitation To Spend Summer With Her, Will Bring Archie Along

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be back in England for the summer and bringing their baby boy along with them, a new report claims.

The Times of London reported on Saturday that the couple had accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to visit her this summer at her Scottish retreat of Balmoral and will be bringing baby son Archie for the visit. They will also be spending time with Kate Middleton and Prince William at Birkhall, Prince Charles’s retreat on the Scottish estate, the report claimed.

Archie will be turning one in May, and has been spending time away from the royal family after Meghan and Harry decided to back away from royal duties and split their time between England and a new home in Canada.

The news that Meghan and Harry will be reunited with the rest of the royal family this summer comes after reports that their decision to step back from royal duties left other family members disappointed. As The Inquisitr reported, Queen Elizabeth II was said to be “heartbroken” at the thought that she may not see Archie again.

“The queen’s worst fear is that she may never see Archie again,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly.

The source said that Prince William and Kate Middleton had also felt disappointed that Meghan and Harry had kept Archie away from the family, though the source said the royal family did not believe it was out of spite. The source went on to say that there was hope they could smooth over the relationship.

“There’s definitely a sense that they need to be nice toward her if they want to see more of him,” the source added.

Another report from People last week noted that Queen Elizabeth II harbored no ill will toward Harry and Meghan, and that the couple and baby Archie remained “much loved members of the family.” A source noted that the queen asked the couple to join her at church last week, seen as a gesture of goodwill after the two felt hurt that the royal family did not do enough to protect Meghan from sometimes harsh criticism from British media, which defenders said carried racist undertones.

“It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church. It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other,” the source said.

Details of the couple’s planned visit this summer to Balmoral, including exactly when Harry and Meghan might be visiting with baby Archie, were not yet set in stone.