Ben Carson Coughs Into His Hand, Touches Podium, During Coronavirus Press Conference

Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, coughed into his hand at a press conference about the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. Video footage from the event shows that Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, coughed right before he began his remarks and then touched the podium. He also scratched his face at one point during his speech. These actions flout current guidelines for reducing the spread of the virus which advise coughing into the crook of the elbow or a tissue, among other recommendations.

Carson’s cough caused an uproar on Twitter, causing his name to trend on the social medial platform. Several users slammed him for not being more careful, seemingly baffled that he ignored public health guidelines despite being a retired medical professional.

“If I ever wake up and Ben Carson is about to operate on me just rip out my tubes and let me go quickly,” one person tweeted.

“It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to know that you shouldn’t cough into your hand, and then touch your face, during a coronavirus outbreak,” another added.

Others wondered why the man in charge of housing in Trump’s administration was given an opportunity to speak instead of an expert in the field of epidemiology.

As the Political Tribune reports, the press conference was meant to be an official update on the spread of the virus and measures being implemented to combat it. But at one point during Carson’s speech, he lauded the importance of religion in relation to the pandemic and claimed that President Donald Trump planned to call for a national day of prayer because of it. He also asked Americans to embrace “godly principles” like being kind to one’s neighbor, developing “God-given” talents, and focusing on “values.” Carson said that these faith-based ideas had helped America to ascend to super-power status so they could help the nation to hold onto that position.

But some Twitter users expressed frustration about Carson’s focus on faith.

“Ben Carson- THIS is your wheelhouse,” a third Twitter user remarked. “Please talk about the science of all this. You did NOT make us feel better. Let ME worry about my prayers. Gah.”

“People, did you just hear Ben Carson. They want to ‘use’ the Bible to control us. Their idea of a National Prayer Day is unconstitutional,” a fourth Twitter user declared.

Others offered feedback on the speech that was more positive, praising Carson for the suggestion of prayer as the nation continues to grapple with COVID-19.