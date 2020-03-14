WWE News: Becky Lynch Reveals How Coronavirus Is Impacting Company

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused shutdowns all around the world, and this has included the cancellation of several sporting events. However, even though WWE has already canceled some shows, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has assured fans that it’s “business as usual” for the company.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, the superstar revealed that she’s trying to stay calm about the situation, and that she and her employees have been taking the necessary precautions. While Lynch is wary of the reality of the situation, she also believes that she must continue to work and not let the virus affect her routine.

“I think we’re constantly meeting different people. We’re constantly shaking hands. We know to use hand sanitizer. We’re always exposed to so many different bacteria in our lives and so many different countries. You can’t freak out about any of this stuff. You have to continue on and hope for the best.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an employee recently came into contact with the coronavirus and was quarantined. While there have been no more reported incidences of WWE workers being in contact with the virus since then, employees are more likely to be exposed to it since working for the company involves a lot of traveling and interacting with people.

"Becky will lose to Shayna Baszler and that will catapult Shayna into stardom."

During the interview, Lynch also opened up about her current rivalry with Shayna Baszler, who she’s scheduled to face at WrestleMania 36 if the event goes ahead. However, the pay-per-view still appears to be happening for now, and Lynch opened up about how she’s been preparing for the match against the former UFC fighter.

According to Lynch, she plans on stealing the show at the upcoming pay-per-view, while also revealing that she hopes to turn Baszler into a star on the main roster.

“I’m always going out there and obsessing and trying to have the best match on the card. I’m always looking to be the best and elevate everybody I’m around and make sure people are engaged in every story I do.”

Lynch also compared Baszler to her friend Ronda Rousey, who Lynch defeated in the main event of last year’s WrestleMania. “The Man” stated that she isn’t as well-known as her Rousey, which means that she’s got more to prove. She also believes that there is more to come from Baszler as she hasn’t had the opportunity to fully showcase her talents on the main roster yet.