Scheana Marie Claims The Way She’s Portrayed On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Gets ‘Worse Every Year’

Scheana Marie believes Bravo is editing her worse and worse as the series continues.

Scheana Marie believes she’s been portrayed terribly on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Scheana, who was labeled “boy crazy” during the premiere episode in January, admitted that when it comes to the persona she gives off on the Bravo reality series, she doesn’t believe that producers have her best interest in mind when it comes to the editing of the show.

“I mean, it just gets worse every year,” Scheana told the outlet on March 10. “It’s just, like, every season, it’s a different style SUR dress and a different boy I’m awkwardly flirting with.”

According to Scheana, she believes that producers love to spotlight her love life and her time at SUR Restaurant rather than what she is doing outside of the show, including her podcast, Scheananigans, her recent show in Las Vegas, Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man, and her makeup and fitness clothing lines.

As the outlet noted, Scheana is one of the only remaining original cast members of Vanderpump Rules who still works at SUR Restaurant, where the series got its start in January 2013.

Although Scheana would love for the show to feature her outside of SUR Restaurant, and outside of her love life, more frequently, she said that she loves her waitressing gig at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hotspot before making it clear that she has a lot more going on than waiting tables.

“I would love to be on stage in Vegas, in my podcast studio… with my boyfriend,” Scheana noted. “Like, my actual life, I would love. But… I am at SUR.”

Scheana was seen during Vanderpump Rules Season 8 admitting to a short-lived romance with Max Boyens and make-out session with Brett Caprioni, both of whom were added to the show last summer, but now, months after production wrapped, the longtime reality star is dating a man named Brock Davies, who will not be seen at all during the current season.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana opened up about her romance with Brock, who she went public with in November of last year on Instagram, during an interview Bravo’s The Daily Dish in February. At the time, Scheana said that she feels as if her relationship with Brock is the first real relationship she’s ever been in.

“I don’t think I actually was ever truly, fully happy until now,” Scheana gushed of her and Brock’s romance.