WWE Bombshell Lana Sizzles In A Pink And Purple Bikini As She Teaches Dogs Tricks

Lana used treats to teach her trio of furry friends to sit and stay.

WWE star Lana made the most of a bright and sunny day by wearing a bikini and spending some time outdoors with a few cute pooches.

On Friday, the 34-year-old professional wrestler, whose real name is CJ Perry, took to Instagram to share a promotional video for Bang Energy drink. It included footage of Lana’s training session with a trio of dogs.

Lana was sporting a vibrant string bikini that included a bright pink halter-style top. The garment featured an eye-catching pattern of gold chains, rings, and black belts. Lana’s cups were a classic triangle shape, and they were accented by thin black straps that matched her neck ties. These bands arched up over the voluptuous beauty’s ample cleavage, drawing the eye to her chest. The center of Lana’s bikini top was embellished with a large gold medallion.

The “Ravishing Russian” was wearing a pair of tiny purple bottoms that featured the same chain pattern as her top. They were also accented with a hint of pink. They were a low-rise style with patterned string ties on the sides. The bottoms’ design elongated Lana’s lean torso and exposed most of her flat, toned stomach.

Lana was wearing her thick, ombre tresses half-up in a high ponytail. The blond ends of her brunette hair were visible on the long locks that weren’t pushed back behind her shoulders. Her beauty look included a frosted pink lip, bronze eye shadow, and a generous coat of mascara on her eyelashes.

Lana was shown using treats to get the attention of her canine companions. The rapt dogs included her Pomeranian-Siberian Husky mix named Bundle of Joy.

Lana managed to get one of the other dogs to sit, stay, and lie down. She was also shown cuddling the tiniest member of the crew and giving the fluffy puppy a kiss on the nose.

As of this writing, Lana’s bikini video has been liked over 21,000 times.

“Now thats how you convince someone to buy a product,” read one Instagrammer’s response to her post.

“What a body babe,” another fan wrote.

“Quick put @thelanawwe in a glass box. We need to protect this Goddess at all costs,” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re so beautiful and hot,” gushed a fourth fan.

During her trip to The Bahamas last month, Lana posed in a different bikini that received a similarly enthusiastic response from her Instagram followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a silver two-piece with a cheeky back.