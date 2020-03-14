Kindly Myers Flaunts Curvy Backside In Purple String Bikini

Kindly Myers shared another sizzling snap today for her 1.8 million followers, an image in which she was clad in a purple bikini that was nothing short of drool-worthy. In the double-photo update that was added to her feed, the model drew her fans in by sharing two new pics featuring her in the same sexy swimwear.

In the jungle-themed shoot, the first photo showed the Playboy model in a picture-perfect setting, leaning on the trunk of a tree while surrounded by a variety of beautiful and bright green plants. The stunner wore a smile as she looked over her shoulder and into the camera. Myers was photographed from head-to-toe, flaunting her bodacious booty in a pair of tiny purple bottoms that tied on the sides with the straps draping down to her upper thigh. The back of the swimwear tucked in her derriere cheeks and almost seemed like it was a size too small.

The top was just as hot, with Myers flashing a hint of sideboob. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native showed off her wild side with a black ink tattoo that crept from the bottom of her chest to the top of her hip. Her trim legs were also visible in the image while her calf muscles popped out. The model wore her long, blond locks styled straight and simple, cascading all the way down her back.

The model looked like she was ready for a dip in the pool, but that didn’t stop her from sporting her usual makeup application that consisted of shimmery eyeshadow and thick mascara. Myers added highlighter and blush to her cheeks in addition to a light pink lipgloss. The second photo in the series showed the model at a closer angle.

The Swimsuit USA model added a heartfelt caption, telling her fans to follow their heart while reminding them to take their brain with them. The post attracted plenty of attention from her loyal followers with 15,000 likes in addition to over 400 comments. Most of the comments came from her male fans who made sure to boost her ego, remarking on her flawless figure.

“True beauty pure perfection and sexy as hell,” one fan commented, adding trail of flame emoji.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” another Instagram follower gushed.

“Wow, great body girl,” a third follower added.

The ravishing model has been loving swimwear in recent weeks, and her fans have appreciated all of the bikini photos that have been added to her feed. Just yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that she sported a multicolored one-piece that was incredibly high-cut and showcased her lower half yet again. That update attracted well over 22,000 likes.