Clare Crawley Claps Back At Ex ‘Bachelor’ Juan Pablo Galavis After He Insults The Men From Her Season

Juan Pablo Galavis said it will be interesting to see Clare Crawley 'get hit on by kids in their 20s.'

After former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis poked fun online about the ages of some of the men on his ex Clare Crawley’s new season of The Bachelorette, she clapped back with her own tweet.

At 38-years-old, Crawley is one of the oldest Bachelorettes the nation has seen in a long time. She first made her reality television debut on Galavis’ controversial season of The Bachelor in 2013, finishing in second place. The cast list of Crawley’s ongoing season has been released publicly, along with some of the men’s ages. While some of the men are in their 30’s like Crawley, many are a lot younger. This is a detail that Galavis pointed out in a tweet on Saturday.

“Just saw the guys for @Clare_Crawley. Bachelorette season and its gonna be interesting seeing her get hit on by kids on their 20s… I think this might be the 3rd season I’m gonna watch,” he tweeted.

Crawley wasted no time in sharing her response.

“And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness…,” she tweeted.

Crawley’s fans called out Galavis for his remark, deeming it petty and unnecessary. Some even accused him of being jealous of Crawley’s who has been granted this extra chance to find lasting love after not finding it with him.

“Jealous? I just see it FASCINATING…,” he said.

He then tried to assure Crawley that he meant nothing bad by his tweet and that he only wants the best for her.

“Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare…,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the men of Crawley’s season vary greatly in age, ranging in age from 23-years-old to 42-year-old. The franchise decided to go with an older lead this season instead of picking one of the women from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor which just concluded. The reason behind this controversial decision was to encourage more maturity on the show after fans complained of too much drama and not enough focus on relationships last season.

The filming of Crawley’s season has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which has impeded travel and lead to a call for social distancing in order not to further spread the virus.

“Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette,” Crawley said in the announcement.