Daniella Chavez Shows Off Insane Curves In Tiny Two-Piece Hot Pink Bikini

Blond bombshell Daniella Chavez captured hearts around the world on social media on Saturday, March 14, after she posted a photo of herself in a minuscule bikini. The internet sensation took to her Instagram account to share the picture with her 12.7 million followers as it proved to be an instant hit.

The 30-year-old Playboy model, who is from Chile, was front-and-center in the snapshot as she posed sitting down with her legs crossed on what appeared to be a wooden boardwalk.

In the photo, which was shot by a photographer named Ariel, Daniella rocked a full face of makeup that included a dark smoky eye, a peach blush application and a light pink lip. She sported a half-smile as she gazed directly in to the camera. Her long blond hair was styled straight and pinned to back, away from her face. However, it was the Chilean beauty’s body that took center stage as she wore a tiny hot pink bikini that left barely anything to the imagination.

The swimsuit top, which featured transparent straps that Daniella tied behind her neck, struggled to contain the hottie’s full-figured assets as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

Daniella paired the swimwear bra with matching high-waisted bikini bottoms that featured a Brazilian-style cut as it provided minimal coverage. The bottoms were also designed with transparent straps, which the stunner had lifted past her hips bones to show off her curvy figure and draw attention to her toned abs.

With the exception of two diamond stud earrings, the model did not accessorize the beachside look heavily as it was already bold enough on its own.

The South American stunner did not indicate where she was, but she engaged with her fans in the post’s caption as she greeted them in Spanish and asked them to comment movie titles with the word “drama” in it.

The revealing snapshot was met with instant praise from fans as it garnered more than 21,000 likes in the first 25 minutes of going live. An additional 277 fans also vocalized their approval and support for the look in the comments section as the number grew by the minute.

“You have a wonderfully perfect body,” one fan added.

“You are so so beautiful,” a second admirer asserted.

“I adore you, you are so beautiful my angel,” a third fan commented.

“I love your look so much,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The stunner has shared sizzling-hot snapshots on her Instagram all week long, causing plenty of hearts to race. On March 12, Daniella posted a photo of herself that displayed her enviable figure as she sported a tiny tw0-piece lilac bikini, per The Inquisitr. The scandalous look amassed more than 170,000 likes.