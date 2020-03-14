‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Sees Herself In Son James

Amber Portwood loves watching her youngest child grow.

Amber Portwood is speaking out about her 22-month-old son, James, who she shares with her former boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

During an interview with Us Weekly in the latest issue of their magazine, the Teen Mom OG cast member opened up about how she sees her youngest child and revealed that when it comes to the time they spend together, James loves to be hands-on with his mother.

“I see a lot of myself in him and it’s beautiful,” Portwood said, according to a report shared on March 14. “He loves music and that’s one thing that I love. And he loves just being around me and cuddling, and always wants me to pick him up and dance and move him around.”

Although Portwood and Glennon endured a dramatic split last July after the reality star and mother of two allegedly attacked Glennon as he held James, Portwood insisted that their child is doing “amazing” as they attempt to civilly coparent with one another.

According to the report, Portwood, who also shares an 11-year-old daughter, Leah Shirley, with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, hit Glennon on July 4 “while he was holding” their young son during an argument. Then, just a short time later, Portwood was dealt with a no-contact order that blocked her from spending time with her son.

Luckily, after going to court in regard to the matter, the no-contact order against Portwood was lifted and she was allowed to spend time with James during supervised visits. Months later, in October of last year, Portwood reportedly agreed to a plea deal in which she was dealt with one felony charge and one year of probation.

Portwood and Glennon welcomed their son James in May 2018 after going public with their romance in August of the previous year and have been feuding over custody, as The Inquisitr revealed, ever since their 2019 split.

The couple met during the time Portwood was filming WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp in Los Angeles with her former fiancé, Matt Baier.

Also during her interview with Us Weekly magazine, Portwood spoke of her positive outlook on her life with James in the months that followed her arrest.

“Just something in my heart told me, ‘Amber, you’re going to be back with your son one day. And it doesn’t matter if it’s one day a week, two days a week, three days a week, four days a week,” she recalled. “I just kept trying to focus on myself and my son.”