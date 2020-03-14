Madison Beer Calls For An Emphasis Upon Mental Health As Stress Regarding The Coronavirus Rises

Madison Beer doesn't want people to neglect their mental health during this scary time.

While many Americans are worried about their physical health in wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus, singer Madison Beer doesn’t want them to neglect their mental health during this frightening time. In Beer’s recent Instagram story, she acknowledged how stressful these current times are, assuring fans that she is there for anyone struggling mentally or dealing with loneliness.

The threat of the coronavirus has changed the daily lives of all Americans, leading to school closures and conferences and concerts being cancelled, as well as other large public gatherings. Some Americans now find themselves in self quarantine, which can certainly be a lonely experience. Others are out of work, their finances struggling.

It’s safe to say there is tension, fear and even panic that continues to rise along with the cases of the actual virus.While Beer acknowledged how serious this situation was, her message was one of support and positivity.

“Your mental health, in my opinion, should always be taken just as seriously as your physical health, and that needs to be monitored at this time as well. In no way is this me trying to diminish or take attention away from the pandemic at hand. I just know these times are scary and very hard for many, many people on any scale and in any shape or form. Please know you are not alone in this time and if anyone need me- I’m here because I know how difficult, scary, and lonely these hard days may be.”

Beer’s message comes in the wake of this pandemic becoming a global crisis. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday with the intention of freeing up billions in necessary funds to fight the pandemic before more lives can be lost. This declaration came after he and his administration faced harsh criticism from political opponents about their lack of swiftness in combating this crisis, one primary concern being the reported lack of test kits available to physicians.

At a press conference on Saturday, President Trump called for the suspension of shaking hands in order to prevent the further spread of this deadly virus, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He also acknowledged that he has also taken a test for the virus after rumors that he potentially could have come into contact with persons carrying the coronavirus. That test has since been sent to the lab. Americans are encouraged to wash their hands thoroughly and practice social distancing during this time.