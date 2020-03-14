Laura Benanti Starts Threads For High School Musical Performers Impacted By Coronavirus

The Broadway star asked students to share videos from their canceled productions.

The fallout from the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has affected performers of all ages. Broadway went dark to keep the virus from spreading, but there have also been plenty of local theater productions that had to be canceled as a result of the virus. Broadway star Laura Benanti decided she didn’t want the work of the high school students who had been preparing for their musicals to go to waste.

On Friday, Benanti put out a call on Instagram and Twitter asking high school theater kids to share clips from shows that had been canceled as a result of the virus.

Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots. If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper. ???? pic.twitter.com/BVYR4t3dJE — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) March 13, 2020

“Well, this is all insane. Very few people are at work. Most of my stuff is being canceled because I’m in the business of being around a lot of people, as most of us are. And this may sound silly but I know that a lot of high schools were going to have their musicals and those musicals got canceled. And that is a bummer because I know for so many of us – I know for me – my high school musical was a lifesaver,” the singer says in a video.

She continues by saying that if students want to sing songs from their shows, she would love to hear them. That gesture broadened into an entire hashtag: “#sunshinesongs.” More than 10,000 high schoolers all over the country responded to her request, and there were also some more high-profile names who decided to send in clips.

Lin Manuel Miranda, Jonathan Tucker and Ed Weeks were among the more well-known respondents. In addition to responding to Benanti’s thread, Miranda also released a never-before-heard cut song from Hamilton for fans of the show who were looking for ways to pass the time as they quarantine themselves. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the song is titled “I Have a Friend,” and features Miranda singing alongside Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington in the show.

As fears around the spread of COVID-19 continue to escalate, a number of famous faces have offered methods for dealing with the isolation that may come with self-quarantining. Outside the world of Broadway, Rita Wilson shared her “quarantunes” playlist as she and her husband Tom Hanks recover from the virus, according to Entertainment Weekly. Lizzo also weighed in, sharing a guide to meditation for her fans who felt anxious or stressed about how to spend their time as the virus continues to spread.