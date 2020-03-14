Larsa Pippen Rocks A Skintight Jumpsuit, Designer Sneakers, Diamond Accessories, & Bodacious Cleavage

Larsa Pippen loves to get in a good workout session on a regular basis but she also enjoys a glam evening out. On Saturday’s Instagram update, the 45-year-old star proved that she is sometimes up for dressing for both occasions at the same time.

Her weekend look included a skintight jumpsuit from the U.K.-based company, Pretty Little Thing. The black garment hugged Larsa’s voluptuous body, while its low-cut neckline allowed her enviable cleavage to make an appearance.

The buxom bombshell’s Fendi sneakers featured the brand’s name spread across both shoes. One black-based kick flaunted the letters “fen,” while the other tennis shoe followed up with “di,” causing the full name of the top Italian label to be spelled out in full.

To add bling to her outfit, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian‘s cast member rocked a diamond choker necklace and matching bracelet.

For the social media update, Larsa’s long, wavy hair was worn down, with many strands falling down each side, some of which reached very close to her tiny waist. She rocked a face full of makeup, including applications of enhanced and arched eyebrows, pink and purple eyeshadow, black eyeliner on her upper lid and her waterline, concealer, black mascara or faux eyelashes, contouring, and glossy, nude-colored lipstick and lipliner.

Larsa’s 1.9 million Instagram followers were immediately enthusiastic about her latest update. Within less than 40 minutes of going live, the post earned more than 4,700 likes and 63 comments.

“You looks so beautiful princess,” stated one fan.

“That fit beautiful body. Can literally stop traffic!” exclaimed a second admirer, who added a string of fire emoji.

“The ones that matter deserves the most,” said a third Instagram user, who added a heart to a comment that referred to Larsa’s caption.

“I’m in Miami @larsapippen Are you coming back anytime soon?” a fourth fan inquired of The Real Housewives of Miami alum.

Larsa’s Instagram look on Saturday favored her enviable curves, as did a black-and-white bikini she rocked in an update uploaded last month. The latter ensemble included a floppy hat to coordinate with her sexy swimsuit while keeping the sun out of her eyes.

Larsa’s social media followers were immediately intrigued by what she was wearing. As The Inquisitr pointed out, the update in which the reality star’s minuscule bikini took center stage earned nearly 8,000 likes in less than 50 minutes of the provocative post going live.