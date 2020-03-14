‘The Bachelor’ Stars React As Producer Julie LaPlaca Posts Cheeky Pic With Peter Weber Amid Dating Rumors

Bachelor Nation loved the rumors about Pilot Pete and his producer.

Bachelor Nation is reacting to a new photo posted by a producer from Peter Weber’s season of the ABC dating franchise. Julie LaPlaca, the pretty producer who was rumored to be dating The Bachelor star during his season of the show, posted to Instagram to make it clear that she was never Peter’s co-pilot, and franchise alums had a field day in the comments to the post.

LaPlaca posted a photo taken on New Year’s Eve which shows her ringing in 2020 in New York City’s Times Square with the 28-year-old Bachelor star. The ABC producer is wearing a sparkly ” Happy New Year” tiara and is laughing and shrugging her shoulders as Peter hovers over her right shoulder.

In the caption to the post, LaPlaca reiterated that she did not kiss Peter at midnight, then added that his future leading lady will be “lucky” because he has a heart of gold.

In the comments to the post, stars from The Bachelor franchise reacted to LaPlaca’s cheeky post about Peter.

“Love your friendship!” wrote Bachelor veteran Kristina Schulman. “You’re an amazing human.”

“This was my favorite storyline of the season,” added Bachelor in Paradise’s resident bartender, Wells Adams.

“Love youuu. This ‘rumor’ killed me!” added Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

“Haha ily,” wrote franchise star Katie Morton. “Best part of the season.”

Other followers also weighed in on the rumors. One Bachelor fan noted that she was a flight attendant on Peter and Julie’s flight from LAX to New York for New Year’s Eve and that she totally wishes the rumors were true because the two of them were so nice together.

Indeed, the consensus seemed to be that the rumors about Peter and Julie dating were more interesting than the real-life outcome of his season, which showed him breaking up with his final pick Madison Prewett two days after the live Bachelor finale.

While the dating rumors are now debunked, many fans believed that Peter would end up with the producer after they spotted her in photos on his family’s social media. In addition, last month Page Six posted an exclusive video of Peter and the female Bachelor producer dancing and sharing a bottle of wine with his mom, Barbra Weber, at The Stonehaus Winery in Westlake Village, which is located near the Weber family’s home in California.

For now, Peter remains single following his sudden split from Madison. It is unclear what LaPlaca’s relationship status is.