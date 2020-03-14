‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Says She Predicted Tamra Judge Would Be Fired From The ‘RHOC’ Cast

Brandi Glanville is also dishing on their short-lived feud.

Brandi Glanville wasn’t surprised to see that Tamra Judge was fired from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year, prior to the start of production on the series’ upcoming 15th season.

During an appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast with host Danny Pellegrino, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted that she saw Judge’s exit from the show coming before noting that she actually predicted her fellow housewife’s exit on her YouTube channel.

“I’m pretty sure on our YouTube channel I was like, ‘Bye, b**ch, bye!'” Glanville recalled, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb on March 14.

As fans of the Real Housewives franchise may recall, Glanville and Judge were involved in a feud with one another last year on Twitter, during which Glanville targeted Judge for allegedly spreading a mean rumor about her friend, Kelly Dodd, on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Glanville also suggested that Judge was unstable and told her to “get help.”

Looking back on the drama that took place between them, Glanville said that when it came to her feud with Judge, it was Judge who was responsible for the mean comments the two of them exchanged.

“The thing about it is, I didn’t have a feud with her, she had a feud with me. And then I set her straight,” Glanville explained.

According to Glanville, who will be featured in a part-time role on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she quit watching The Real Housewives of Orange County last year after feeling that the reality series became “too toxic.” Glanville also noted that viewers of the show already knew “every single thing there is to know about [the Real Housewives of Orange County cast].”

“There’s no new information coming out,” Glanville said. “So now, in order to stay relevant, they have to create create chaos and toxicity — that’s what they think — and that’s not what I want to watch.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glanville also took aim at Judge on Twitter by suggesting that the Real Housewives of Orange County star did have any actual friends, although she did not say why she would assume such a thing.

“I’m going to hang with my girlfriends because I actually have friends,” Glanville wrote.

Judge was fired from her full-time role in January and confirmed the news with her fans and followers on Instagram at that time.