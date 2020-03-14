Natalie Roser Sizzles In Black Lace Top & Bright Red Lipstick

Natalie Roser delighted her huge fan base of 1.2 million on Instagram by sharing two stunning new photos that showed her in a sultry black lace top in addition to a beautiful application of red lipstick. The Australian bombshell has been taking her modeling talents to the US in recent weeks, sharing a slew of photos in that she has tagged in the Los Angeles area.

In a beautiful new photo update, the model shared that she was avoiding the “rain and corona yesterday,” tagging herself at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. The filter in the first photo made the image look vintage and had a number of scratches throughout, giving off a “worn” effect. The snapshot itself showed Roser posing on a white couch that was lined with pillows. The jet-setter wore her short blond tresses slicked back out of her face with a few loose waves falling just at the tip of her shoulders. She added a gold necklace as an accessory while keeping things simple yet sexy in terms of clothing.

The Wilhelmina model wore a basic black lace top that had a few pieces of mesh paneling, showing off her skin underneath. Instead of wearing a subtle application of makeup and letting her bronze skin show in the photo like she has many times this past week, the model really made her makeup pop. The 29-year-old wore black eyeliner on the sides of her lids as well as just beneath her eye. She also sported a light pink blush on the bones of her cheek in addition to some light highlighter just above it. The most fierce part of her look came from her lipstick, which was fiery red in color.

The second image showed the model sporting the same top and makeup but slightly altering her pose. Roser tagged her photographer, Jurij Treskow, who is based in the Los Angeles area and boasts a large fan base of his own with over 85,000. The new images have delighted many of the Guess model’s fans, earning over 4,000 likes and 50 comments in under an hour of the post going live. Many fans couldn’t help but comment on the post to let the model from down under know that this look suits her very well.

“You are absolutely stunning…stay healthy,” one of Roser’s fans commented.

“My phone just over heated!,” exclaimed a second fan, adding a series of three flame emoji.

“Big fan of yours,” another social media user chimed in.

Roser has been into sharing multi-photo posts in recent days and previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty stunned in three topless photos that left her a multitude of her fans wanting more.