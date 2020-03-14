Lori Loughlin’s Trial Will Likely Be Delayed Due To The Coronavirus

It's appearing less and less likely that Lori Loughlin will trial on time as scheduled.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is appearing more and more likely that Full House star Lori Loughlin will not face trial at the time in which it was originally scheduled, according to Fox News.

While Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were expected to go to trial in October of 2020 for their role in the college admissions scandal, it is likely due to the coronavirus that the nations courts will face backlogging and delays. As the Center of Disease Control and Prevention as well as the United States government has called for social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the virus, the courts will have to limit the number of people allowed in the courtroom, if they do not halt entirely.

On Friday, legal expert Nelson Hardiman explained the dilemna at hand.

“Coronavirus has thrown our judicial system for a loop. Court clerks, lawyers and jurors are freaking out yet no one seems to have the power to order and manage a closure,” he said.

However, shutting down the courts entirely is no easy task, which is why it hasn’t happened yet. Hardiman explained that this crisis the nation is now facing is unprecedented, different than anything its faced before.

“Shutting down the courts is complicated because the courts are so decentralized. Each judge is typically sovereign [in] his or her own courtroom, with limited oversight. So there’s no one with their finger on the trigger to make a quick decision. We are moving into uncharted territory with COVID-19. From high-profile cases like Lori Loughlin’s to the everyday criminal, civil, family court matters, this is a new world.”

If Loughin and Giannulli’s trial does get delayed as it is predicted to, it will be considered a win from the standpoint of their legal team. As The Inquisitr previously reported, their attorneys fought hard to get a delay as they insisted that they would not be prepared to face trial at all in 2020. They claimed that due to the high amount of evidence involved in the case, they would not be prepared until 2021 for a fair trial. At the time, the court denied their request for delay.

It could be many more months before Loughlin and Giannulli learn their fate. They each potentially face decades in prison if they are convicted of using bribery and cheating to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, into the University of Southern California.