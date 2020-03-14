Lea Michele Stuns In Close-Up Instagram Snap In The Sunshine

Actress and singer Lea Michele surprised her 6.1 million Instagram followers with a close-up snap that showcased her beauty. The brunette bombshell didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the snap was taken, but she did tell her fans in the caption that the stunning picture was captured a week ago on an anniversary trip she took with her husband.

The stunner laid back on a white towel, and appeared to be taking a selfie, as her arms were extended towards the camera. Lea rocked a simple black shirt with ribbed detailing and a column of four snap buttons down the front. The shirt had a scooped neckline, but it didn’t reveal much cleavage.

The photo was closely cropped, so not much of Lea’s physique was visible, but a hint of her toned stomach was on display from where her shirt rode up. She kept the rest of the look simple, adding a few accessories to complete the ensemble. Lea shaded her eyes from the sun by adding a pair of cat-eye sunglasses with dark lenses and black frames. She also layered on several delicate necklaces, including one with a heart-shaped pendant.

Lea had her long brunette locks parted in the middle and they spread out across the towel underneath her. While her sunglasses obscured much of her face, she appeared to be rocking a minimal makeup look, with no color on her gorgeous smile.

The brunette beauty’s fans couldn’t get enough of the simple update, and the post racked up over 117,200 likes within just one day. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts as well, and the post received 426 comments within just one day as well.

“Natural beauty,” one fan said, followed by a series of heart and heart eyes emoji.

“Looking gorgeous as ever. Please stay healthy and safe, you too and your family,” another follower added.

“Love this sunnies!” one fan said, complimenting the actress on her choice of sunglasses.

“Your’e so beautiful omg,” another added.

While Lea’s toned physique was covered up in her latest Instagram update, from time to time the brunette bombshell does share snaps in which she rocks skimpier attire. On January 28, 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Lea shared a snap in which she rocked a skimpy black bikini while wandering on a sandy beach surrounded by lush greenery. Lea looked smoking hot, and sipped a beverage from a coconut as she flaunted her incredible body. She followed that picture up with a snap taken in a less tropical climate, in which she was all bundled up.