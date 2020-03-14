Jill Duggar’s Husband, Derick Dillard, Teases Possible Pregnancy News After Tweeting About The Coronavirus

Derick made a joke about the coronavirus.

Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, made a joke about the coronavirus on Twitter, and it led to an exchange with a fan about Jill potentially being pregnant.

On Friday, Derick took to Twitter to share a prediction about the deadly pandemic that has drastically changed the way many Americans are working and living. Many people are practicing social distancing by trying to stay at home as much as possible so that they can avoid close contact with others. This means that couples that live together are spending more time isolated indoors. Derick suggested that this will result in a flood of births in a few months from now.

“I’m gonna go out on a limb and just say that this widespread social isolation isn’t just going to help protect against the #coronavirus but it’s also going to lead to a baby boom in December!” Derick’s tweet read.

One of the former Counting On star’s Twitter followers seemingly thought that there was a reason Derick had babies on the brain.

“Is this a hint that you and Jill are expecting? :)” the fan tweeted.

“We’ll see ;),” read Derick’s cryptic response.

Derick also responded to another commenter who suggested that his prediction may prove to be wrong.

Look around you… it’s pretty safe to say the whole world obsesses over sex and has for a long time. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) March 14, 2020

According to Cafe Mom, there’s been some recent speculation that Jill and Derick were done having kids. It started last month when their sister-in-law, Lauren Caldwell, revealed that her daughter Bella’s crib was a hand-me-down from Jill. The thinking was that Jill gave the crib to Lauren because she knew that she would no longer need it. However, Derick’s tweet seems to suggest that he and Jill are still open to having more children, and it might even be a hint that they’re already expecting.

Jill and Derick currently have two children, both of whom were delivered via emergency C-sections. The couple’s 4-year-old son, Israel, recently became the first of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s grandchildren to enroll in kindergarten. Jill and Derick’s 2-year-old toddler, Samuel, can also boast being a Duggar first. So far, he’s the only child of a Duggar daughter who didn’t get his own TLC birth special.

Derick and Jill made the decision to step away from the Duggar family’s reality series in 2017 not long before Samuel was born. Derick later claimed that he and Jill were not getting paid to appear on Counting On.

Derick also wrote that the conditions he and Jill were filming under “could have easily destroyed our lives,” so it seems highly unlikely that the birth of any future Dillard child will be filmed for Counting On.