Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Sculpted Abs In Curve-Hugging Black Crop Top For New Instagram Photo

Bulgarian fitness model Yanita Yancheva showed off her enviably toned midsection in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the blond bombshell rocked a black crop top that clung to the curves of her upper body. The top featured a cold-shoulder neckline that revealed a large swath of her decolletage. The design also included a mesh detail on the neckline as well, which further accentuated her cleavage. Yanita stood with her arms raised as she stared off into the distance. She wore her hair up in what appeared to be a messy ponytail but left her bangs out which elegantly framed her face. Her makeup was subtle for the photo, seeming to only sport black eyeliner and nude lipstick.

Yanita offered an inspirational message for her 1.6 million Instagram followers in her caption, encouraging them to think of fear as motivation instead of a deterrence.

The post has been liked over 20,000 times and close to 120 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans gushed over the model’s beauty.

“Oh my Yanita,” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment. “Beyond beautiful.”

“Drop-dead gorgeousness,” another added.

‘You are one POWERFUL Independent Woman!!!” a third person commented.

But others had questions about her crop top which, based on the logo, is from her currently defunct activewear brand, Body Engineers.

“Hello pretty,” they wrote. “I want to know if the sportswear brand if they continue or not? because I couldn’t buy on the page.”

Yanita hasn’t responded to the comment, as of this writing.

Yanita showed fans how she maintains the fitness of her upper body in a previous video. Using dumbells and a cable machine, she rocked a pink sports bra and matching leggings as she completed a circuit that included shoulder presses, reverse flys, rope pulldowns and more. She also wore her hair down and added a matching long-sleeved crop top to her outfit at various points of the series.

In the close to 200 comments, fans gave her lots of positive feedback and rewarded the post with close to close to 30,000 likes. Lots of commenters complimented her dedication to fitness while others seemed entranced by her sculpted form. Then there were those who responded to her caption.

“Some of my favorite exercises for an ‘upper body workout,” the 32-year-old model wrote. “Save and comment. What is your favorite exercise for upper body?”