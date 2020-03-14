Devon Windsor Soaks Up The Sun In A White Swimsuit

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor wowed her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Saturday, March 14, posting a two-photo slideshow of herself wearing a white swimsuit in a tropical locale.

The one-piece featured thin straps that showcased the model’s tanned and toned arms. A belt cinched with a metallic buckle wrapped around the waist of the swimsuit. It boasted two underwire bra cups, and a slightly low-cut neckline that flaunted a hint of cleavage. Vertical white stripes on the fabric zig-zagged down the bathing suit, forming horizontal lines on the belt and the bustier section of the garment. The waist was high-cut, making the model’s legs seemingly go on forever.

Her hair was wrapped in a colorful cloth headband that featured an intricate pattern. Her platinum blond locks were pulled into a bun at the top of her head.

Though Devon didn’t tag the location of the photos, she was somewhere warm and sunny, as palm trees loomed in the background and the blue sky shone brightly.

Devon stood tall in the first image, one arm hanging down alongside her body, the other bent at the elbow with a hand fixing her hair. She wore tortoiseshell sunglasses on the bridge of her nose, peering over them.

She paired the swimsuit with a short necklace and a longer, hanging one. She wore several bracelets on one wrist.

The second photo was similar to the first, only this time the 26-year-old model leaned against a wall and sat down slightly. Like in the first picture, Devon wore a slight smile on her face, her mouth turning upwards in the corners.

Devon seemed to go almost bare-faced in the photos, wearing just a coat of black mascara. She let her natural beauty shine through.

Her nails were lacquered with a burgundy polish.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram set racked up more than 13,600 likes and more than 65 comments.

Fans flocked to the comments section to discuss the images. While some replied with strings of heart-eye emoji, others left lengthier messages for the star.

Some followers were all about the fashion.

“Love this suit!!” one user exclaimed.

“Beautiful! Where do you get your head bands?” another wanted to know.

“Such a babe,” exclaimed a follower, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are an absolutely stunning and very beautiful lady,” a fourth fan gushed.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Devon frequently shares swimsuit pictures on Instagram. One of her latest shots featured her wearing a two-piece, zebra-print bikini.