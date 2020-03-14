Brunette Bombshell Katelyn Runck Shows Off Killer Muscles In Deep Red Bikini On Instagram

Katelyn Runck turned up the heat in a new post on her Instagram feed on Saturday. In a series of photos on her feed, the brunette bombshell posed in the evening light as she rocked a deep red-colored two-piece that just barely covered her body and did nothing but favors for her killer muscles.

The photos showed Katelyn leaning up against a brick pillar. In the background, large steps led up to a canopied entrance to a building. The sun appeared to be setting as the golden rays washed over Katelyn’s tan body and created shadows all around her. The model’s radiant skin stood out against her dark background as she sported her tiny swimwear.

Katelyn’s look included a deep wine red, triangle-shaped bikini top with cups that rested on the outer sides of her chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and on the bottom as the loose-fitting top hung down slightly below her bust.

Katelyn’s toned abs were on full display between the top and a low-waisted, even tinier thong with thin straps that sat on her hips. The bikini bottom looked dangerously close to sliding off, but put Katelyn’s long, muscular legs on full display.

Katelyn finished off the outfit with a black and floral, sheer, short-sleeved kimono, which loosely hung around her arms to show off her bikini. She also added a large, black floppy hat over her dark locks. Katelyn sported a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick, dark lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips.

The first photo showed Katelyn as she cocked one hip to the side, further emphasizing her hourglass figure. She held an energy drink in one hand as she looked off-camera. The second shot provided a farther-away glimpse at Katelyn’s body, this time showing more off her lengthy pins.

Katelyn’s post garnered more than 17,000 likes and nearly 700 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“It just doesn’t get any better than this lady. total perfection and beauty. You amaze me…..so stunning,” one fan said with a red heart.

“Wow Katelyn, you look amazing, so fit, very strong, so gorgeous, simply beautiful,” another user added.

“Seeing you brings me happiness,” a third follower wrote.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, the model rocked an animal-print lingerie set that showed off her best assets, which her fans loved.