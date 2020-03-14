Katie Bell Stuns In Lace Lingerie & Unzipped Jeans On Instagram

Katie Bell has been tantalizing her Instagram followers with lots of lingerie pics lately and took to the platform today to share a new five-part photo series. The set kicked off with a couple of snaps of the hottie in a bra and bottoms and wrapped up with three shots of her in the lingerie set and unzipped jeans.

In the first photo, Katie grabbed the sides of an acrylic chair and arched her back slightly. She glanced to her left with her lips parted and left her incredible physique on show. The sensation’s bra featured navy blue lace throughout with frayed edging along her cleavage that brought attention to her curves. Her bottoms were also flirty with cutouts on the sides and straps that rested high on her hips.

The stunner wore her hair down in a side part and wore a glam makeup application. She rocked purple eyeshadow, heavy mascara, and bright pink lipstick. Katie also wore a butterfly charm necklace that was white with black spots.

The cutie posed inside a bathroom with gray flooring and a walk-in shower with glass doors.

The second image was similar except it was zoomed out and Katie didn’t tilt her head.

In the next two photos, Katie sat in the same chair but added a pair of denim jeans to her outfit. They were light blue with small rips on her upper thighs and the beauty opted to leave them unzipped.

The final snap was a selfie, and the model held her phone up with one hand and played with a strand of hair with her other hand, glancing at her phone screen with a coy smile on her face.

Many of Katie’s adoring fans took to the comments section to rave about the share.

“My favorite color on my favorite ig model,” gushed an admirer.

“You have a beautiful heart,” declared a second social media user.

“So hot. You must get tired of hearing that but wow,” exclaimed a third supporter.

“You’re so pretty in every post,” observed a follower.

Katie posted another series of lingerie pics a couple of days ago, that time rocking a pink ensemble. The set looked identical to the navy one she wore in her newest update and it flattered her curvy figure. In all of the snaps, the model posed next to a window with sunlight streaming into the room. She wore her hair down and her locks were brushed in front of her shoulders. She accessorized with a necklace and a bracelet.