Kacey Musgraves Gives Fans Behind-The-Scenes Peek At The Creation Of Her Wax Figure

Country crooner Kacey Musgraves recently stunned her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a post that showed the behind-the-scenes process involved in making a wax figure. Kacey tagged Madame Tussauds in the caption of the post, suggesting that her figure would find a home in the world-famous spot.

Kacey started out the post with a stunning video clip that showcased her toned physique. In the video, Kacey wore a nude bodysuit and a pair of nude stockings, with nude high heels to finish off the look. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back and she stood on a small circular spot that spun, showing off every angle of her physique.

For the second snap, she showed a box filled with fake eyes in all different shades, next to a picture of herself. In the third shot, Kacey held one of the fake eyeballs up to her forehead as she posed in the skimpy nude bodysuit. The bodysuit revealed a hint of cleavage, and Kacey’s makeup was neutral, with a nude shade on her lips, long lashes, and subtle tones on her eyes.

The sixth shot that Kacey shared appeared to be a few notations on the beauty look that would be used on the mannequin. Small smudges of makeup were visible on a sheet of paper with her name on it, with notations to show which shade would be used where.

The whole Instagram update was a fascinating look at the process that goes into creating the wax figures. Kacey shared some of the details behind getting the figure itself to resemble her, but the ensemble her wax copy would be wearing didn’t yet seem to be decided, as she posed the question to her fans in the caption.

Her followers absolutely loved the glimpse at the fabrication process, and the post racked up over 112,900 likes within just three hours, including a like from model Lily Aldridge. The post also received 760 comments from Kacey’s eager fans.

“This is so amazing congratulations!!!” one follower commented.

“OH MY GOD I’M LIVING FOR THIS,” another fan added.

“I hope they’re putting you in a disco suit,” another follower said.

“About time you got some recognition,” one commented.

