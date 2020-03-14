R. Kelly Hit With Yet Another Federal Charge For Allegedly Sleeping With An Underage Woman

Disgraced singer R. Kelly was slammed with another set of federal charges this week after federal prosecutors accused him of having sex with a minor, along with racketeering and transporting women across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity.

After a slew of new documents were obtained by prosecutors, Page Six reports that the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was accused of having sex with a woman when she was a minor and transported her across state lines to do so, which could carry a 10-year-sentence at a minimum.

CNN adds that the singer was charged with five acts of racketeering and four counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting women for illegal sex across state lines.

Part of the updated charges come from new information from one of the victims who says that she recalled new details about her interactions with Kelly, which Kelly’s attorney Douglas Anton says seems suspicious.

“How does an alleged victim ‘forget’ such things?” he said. “Or… perhaps… these alleged victims are not victims at all, but only women who have been told and instructed, even peer-pressured if you will, years later, that the claimed relationship they freely and voluntarily engaged in, should now, in the #metoo era, be classified as ‘bad’ or ‘abusive,’ and they are continually seeking to add facts, even if not truthful, to their story, to make the alleged events as salacious as humanly possible.”

“Hire a literary agent instead and put out your book of fiction,” he told the women testifying against Kelly.

Part of the new charges allege that Kelly gave two of the women herpes after having unprotected sex with them even while knowing that he had the disease.

These additional charges add to the 13-counts against the singer for child pornography and other crimes, bringing the total to 22 federal criminal charges involving 11 women and underage girls between 1994 and 2018.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has denied all charges and his legal team maintains his innocence. One of his attorneys, Steve Greenberg, says that the new charges won’t change their approach to the case. For instance, Greenberg intends to argue that prohibiting people from having unprotected sex when they have a sexually transmittable disease is a violation of privacy.

Kelly is currently behind bars in Chicago where he is being held without bond.

Kelly faces charges in New York, Chicago, and Minneapolis, though no arraignment date has been set for these latest charges.