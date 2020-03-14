Spain To Institute Nationwide Lockdown Over Coronavirus, Ordering All People To Stay Home

The Spanish government announced Saturday that it was declaring a state of emergency over the spread of the coronavirus and would be instituting a nationwide lockdown that included ordering people to stay at home unless they were going to buy food or medicine.

As the Guardian reported, Spain’s government is currently meeting to discuss the exact measures that will accompany the state of emergency, but the government would have vast powers to limit movement of people and temporarily take over factories and businesses to control and ration resources. Under the emergency declaration, the only businesses that can remain open are supermarkets, gas stations, pharmacies, tobacconists, newspaper kiosks, and food stores including bakeries and butcher shops.

The closures went into effect this weekend, and the New York Post reported that residents in Madrid and Catalonia woke up to empty streets.

The Guardian report noted that the measure restricting travel was set to take effect on Monday. It comes after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s was criticized for a slow response to the spread of the coronavirus, lagging behind other neighboring countries that instituted strict rules about public gatherings.

The Spanish government announced on Saturday that it would soon be laying out the exact measures that will be included in the emergency declaration.

“It’s important to underline that the state-of-emergency decree that will be approved – and which is currently the subject of a cabinet meeting – is the one that the prime minister will present to the public,” the government said in a statement.

As the New York Post reported, Spain has become a hotspot for the coronavirus with 1,500 new cases being reported on Saturday, half of those coming in the city of Madrid. The large increase in cases brought Spain into the top five countries worldwide for number of new cases, joining China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea. After the virus first appeared around the city of Wuhan in China, it has shifted sharply toward Europe and this week the World Health Organization reported that Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic.

Other countries have joined Spain in enacting strict measures in the hopes of containing the virus. The government in Czech Republic closed most stores and restaurants for 10 days, despite just 141 cases being reported in the country. In New Zealand, where six cases had been reported, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered close to everyone in the country to self-isolate starting after midnight on Sunday.