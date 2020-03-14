Tampa Officials Ready To ‘Pull The Plug’ On ‘WrestleMania 36’ If WWE Doesn’t Act Soon

If WWE doesn't make their own decision, it is going to be made for them.

With just two weeks to go until the biggest professional wrestling event of the year, WWE had better start making up their minds very soon. WrestleMania 36 is set to take place in Tampa on April 5, 2020, but the threat of COVID-19 has put the status of the event in doubt. City officials met with WWE this week regarding the big pay-per-view, and they are ready to “pull the plug” on it if Vince McMahon doesn’t do something before too long.

A big meeting took place this past Thursday where Tampa city officials said that they were waiting a bit before making a decision on WrestleMania 36. They knew there was still a bit of time before canceling the event, but it appears as if they are becoming quite antsy in regard to the safety and health of everyone involved.

A report from FOX 13 states that WWE does have a contingency plan in place in case Hillsborough County cancels the big event. Despite giving the company time to make the call on their own, Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller’s patience is running thin.

“I’m hoping that Vince McMahon and WrestleMania and WWE make the call themselves but a week from now, if they’ve not done that and we’re still in the situation we’re in, we’ll probably have to pull the plug on that.”

WWE is obviously looking at every possible angle for what can be done if the event can’t be held, but the city of Tampa wants a decision soon.

Last night’s Friday Night SmackDown was held at the WWE Performance Center in front of no fans. There was not a lot of advancement for WrestleMania 36 and no new bouts were announced for the card which only has five matches announced for it as of this time.

Next week’s Monday Night Raw will also be doing the same thing with no fans in attendance at the Performance Center in Orlando. The Undertaker and AJ Styles are supposed to have a contract signing for their WrestleMania 36 match, but not much else has been announced for the show.

Tampa officials know that fans want to see the event and that WWE really wants it to happen, but the safety and well-being of the community is their priority. With fans coming in from more than 100 countries around the world, the risk factor has gone up considerably.

Vince McMahon and all those in WWE really want WrestleMania 36 to take place in a couple of weeks, but they may not be the ones making that decision. Tampa is hoping to give them a bit of time to make the call on their own, but if they take too long, it’s going to be made for them. The health of all those who would be there is the focus and no-one wants the coronavirus continuing to spread throughout the world.