Angeline Varona Sizzles In Ultra-Revealing Monokini In Mexico

Latina model Angeline Varona isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new snapshot posted to social media. The 26-year-old bombshell flashed some serious skin in a gorgeous new photo uploaded to Instagram Friday, March 13, as she modeled a sexy one-piece bathing suit that flaunted all of her curves.

In the new update, Angeline posed sideways in her skimpy swimsuit while leaning on a bent coconut tree on a beach in Mexico. She raised one arm to her head as she looked to the side and faced the camera, her eyes squinting at the bright sunshine. One of her legs was bent — highlighting the curves of her behind.

The Miami-based model sported a cream-and-black monokini that did more revealing than covering up. The swimsuit featured open sides that showed off a glimpse of her sideboob and an extra matching belt that was tied around her slim waist, keeping the swimwear in place.

Although not entirely visible in the shot, the skimpy garment had high leg cuts that exposed a great deal of skin, especially around her toned midsection. It was also noticeable that the backside didn’t have a lot of coverage either.

Although at the beach, Angeline sported a full face of makeup that included high-coverage foundation, darkened eyebrows, several coats of mascara, bronzer, a hint of blush, and some mauve-colored lipstick. She left her long brunette hair down and unstyled.

In the caption, the model mentioned that her sexy swimwear was from Fashion Nova and tagged the brand. According to the geotag, she was in Tulum, Mexico.

The newest snapshot gained more than 85,000 likes and over 500 comments in 18 hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of Angeline’s fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her stunning physique, while other followers were short on words and chimed in using a trail of emoji instead.

“Pretty! Have a wonderful weekend, be safe out there!” a follower commented on the post.

“You are a masterpiece, just wow! You’re so unbelievably stunning, a true beauty. Stay safe,” another admirer gushed.

“The most perfect woman; even her imperfections are perfect,” a third social media user chimed in, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I never thought that one day I’d wish to be a Palm tree. You look gorgeous, as always,” a fourth Instagram fan wrote.

Angeline has been posting several beach pictures lately. In a recent report by The Inquisitr, the model tantalized her fans when she uploaded a sultry of herself rocking a sexy crochet bikini that flaunted her incredibly toned body.